Target’s “So Cool” $40 Find Brightens Up Your Home
If you spend enough time in Target, you’ll leave the store with something cool that you didn’t have on your shopping list, especially if you visit Bullseye’s Playground. And this new find from the summer collection by Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is no exception.
The portable indoor/outdoor LED tabletop lamp is a must-have for your patio or balcony, and it activates with just a tap. For $40, this lamp looks so luxurious for its price, and it’s definitely something you’d see at a fine dining restaurant.
The lamp is available in two colors: a golden brass and a dark green. According to the product description, the lamp’s rust-resistant design protects it from water damage, and its rechargeable battery is so convenient. No more annoying search for an extension cord or outdoor outlet!
An Instagram Reel by @targetholler shows the lamp styled near a fireplace, which is honestly a perfect spot for it. It provides just enough light to add a warm ambiance to a room with a single tap, and you can choose among its three settings from bright white, warm, and dim.
Apparently, reviewers on Target’s website are big fans of cordless lamps, and they have nothing but good things to say about this item. “I’m happy with my purchase,” they wrote. “It gives off a perfect amount of light for an ambient setting.” One reviewer claims that the lamp lasts up to eight hours with a full charge, so it’s fit for indoor or outdoor use.
“Minimalist design, great color, perfect lighting indoors for winding down,” another reviewer wrote. The simplicity of this lamp is a great thing to note, since it can fit into any decorating style.
Looks like it’s time to roam through the aisles of Target again for one of the store’s hidden gems!