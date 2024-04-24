Newsletters

People Are Buying Target's $5 Organizer in Every Color (It Works In Every Room!)

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
published yesterday
Target Retail Store. Target Sells Home Goods, Clothing and Electronics
Credit: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock

A trip to Target isn’t complete without rummaging through the store’s dollar section, also known as Bullseye’s Playground. Since the exclusive products are only available in stores, every find is an unexpected surprise, and the latest addition to the section is a reason to head to Target ASAP.

A TikTok by @targetjunkie shows foldable storage bins in Bullseye’s Playground available in blue, pink, and neon green. According to the basket’s step-by-step instructions, they appear to be collapsible, so you can easily store them. 

“I love mine,” one commenter said. “It’s my catch all basket I carry around when I clean so I can put things away as I go.” Other commenters mentioned that they’ve purchased a similar basket in neutral colors at Dollar Tree for $1.25, and Five Below also sells the baskets in a different color.

These pastel baskets can essentially fit anywhere, but they’re definitely convenient in small bathrooms that don’t have enough storage. Even though each basket doesn’t hold too much, its stacking ability is handy for storing cosmetics or hygiene products, and you can use an empty corner to stack at least 3-4 baskets.

If you need extra storage in your bedroom, slide a few of these under your bed. In case there’s no space under your bed, these would be a game-changer for organizing your dresser or vanity. The best thing about these baskets is the versatility, and the cute colors are an extra win!

Since neither of these baskets are available online at Target or Dollar Tree, there’s a four-pack set on Amazon to save you from visiting more than one store. For $14, you’ll receive a yellow, blue, green, and pink basket.

4-Pack Mini Plastic Baskets for Shelf Storage
$13.99
Amazon
Buy Now

Whether you place these cute storage bins in your bathroom, dresser, or bedroom, get ready to play Tetris when it’s time to organize.

