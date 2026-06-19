Target’s New $20 Lamp Looks Like Something You’d Find at a Boutique

Emma DangelStyle Editor
Emma DangelStyle Editor
As Style Editor at Apartment Therapy, I’m passionate about helping everyone make their home look and feel like them. I cover design, trend and shopping content, and am based in Brooklyn, NY.
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Cozy bedroom featuring a light bedspread, green accent pillows, wooden dresser, and soft curtains.
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I’ve been totally obsessed with pleated lamps lately — and if Target’s new Room Essentials collection is any indication, I’m not the only one. They just released the cutest pleated table lamp, and even though it literally just arrived in stores, I have a feeling it’s about to start flying off the shelves. 

Decked out in a pink gingham pattern, this new lamp is both youthful and timeless. “These are probably the cutest lamps I’ve ever seen at Target!” wrote Raine Paige of @target_cheer in an Instagram post last week. But perhaps the best part? It’s only $20. So you can grab one for every room of the house if you want. (I won’t judge!)

Room Essentials Pleated Double Shade Plaid Table Lamp
$20
$20 at Target

Target’s Pleated Pink Gingham Lamp Is Just Too Cute

The new Room Essentials Double Shade Pink Plaid Table Lamp features an empire-pleated shade and matching fabric-covered base; it’s a modern, pattern-drenched twist on an otherwise basic silhouette. The rocker switch on the cord keeps the design looking seamless, allowing the pleated shade and adorable gingham print to shine. 

Paige’s followers love the little lamps just as much as she does, with one commenting on her post: “Oh my goodness!!! So cute!!!” (And yes, six exclamation points are totally warranted — it’s just that adorable!) No matter your style, I think you can agree that this lamp might just be the dictionary definition of “cuteness.” And of course, the rest of the collection is just as pretty in pink.

Even More New Target Releases to Snag Now

This beautiful bow-themed tray and matching vase play so perfectly off the gingham lamp. The perfect mixture of coquette and cottagecore — I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of bows (or gingham, for that matter)! I could totally see these styles together on a nightstand, or placed throughout a bookshelf for the perfect pops of pink.

Room Essentials Ceramic Bow Tray
$15
$15 at Target
Room Essentials Pink Vase with White Scattered Bows
$10
$10 at Target

In her video on Instagram, Paige also shows off an equally adorable polka-dot version of the pleated lamp; the perfect playful accent for someone who’s just a bit more reserved, or not as huge a fan of pink as I am. Either way, this accent lamp has major style going for it — so run (don’t walk!) to get your hands on one before it’s too late.

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