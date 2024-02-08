Newsletters

Target's "Super Cute" $13 Seed Kits Are Perfect for Spring

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
published now
Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock
Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock

Some areas may be coated in snow and ice right now, but Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow this year, so it’ll be an early spring. So it’s a good thing that Target just rolled out so many great seed starter kits so you can start growing inside (or even garden on your balcony!) before true gardening season begins. Sure, the ground still has to thaw, but there’s no harm in thinking ahead!

The Instagram account Target Does It Again shared some of their favorite finds from a recent trip down Target’s gardening aisle. Modern Sprout is selling “seed bombs” that you can just place in some soil and let grow, as well as a Butterfly Garden Kit that contains seeds for pollinator-approved wildflowers.

The brand also has Mason jar kits for growing herbs like mint, cilantro, basil, and lavender, as well as “seed pops” that can be planted and grow everything you need to make pizza, stir-fries, or a green smoothie.

Some of the kits come with such nice packaging that they’d be a great gift for any gardener or chef in your life. The pepper garden seed kit from Garden Republic comes with eight different pepper varieties, the Grow Your Own Strawberry Patch kit from Buzzy comes complete with a harvesting basket, and, when paired with one of Target’s beautiful mugs, the Garden Republic Tea Garden Grow Kit would make such a cute gift for a tea drinker you love.

Most of these seed kits are only available in Target stores right now, but a handful are available online, including the Modern Sprout Tiny Terracotta kits. You can use these to grow cilantro, basil, and mint.

Modern Sprout Tiny Terracotta (Cilantro)
$12.99
Target
Buy Now

You can also pick up the Mason jar grow kits from Modern Sprout on Target’s website. These jars contain seeds for mint, basil, poppies, sunflowers, rosemary, and lavender, and they’re hydroponic so they don’t require any soil.

Modern Sprout Pint Jars Garden Seed Kits
$12.99
Target
Buy Now

So if you’re looking to kick winter to the curb and start flexing your green thumb ahead of schedule, take a trip to Target to stock up on some seed kits to get growing.

