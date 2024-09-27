Target’s “Adorable” New Pillows Are the Coziest Fall Must-Haves (Only $10!)
One of the easiest ways to transform your space for a new season or holiday is to switch out simple accessories, like throw pillows — and for Halloween this year, Target is really pulling out all the stops in that department. Not only does the store have one of the cutest ghost pillows you can get your hands on right now, but they now also have sherpa jack-o’-lantern pillows that are the perfect cozy companions for watching your favorite spooky movies.
“Sherpa pumpkin pillows!” the creator behind the Target Does It Again Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. Someone commented, “Oh those are cute!!” and they’re absolutely right.
Available in both orange and white, the faux shearling pumpkins from Hyde & EEK! Boutique at Target are super soft, cuddly, and stuffed with plush polyester filling. They’re about 10 inches round, so they’ll definitely become the star of whichever couch, chair, or bed you put them on. And at just $10 each, you can get one in both colors!
“Super adorable, making [my] cute spooky Halloween room complete,” one person wrote about the white version.
“So soft, adorable and squishy!” another Target reviewer wrote about the orange pumpkin. “It’s worth every penny! And I like that you can turn it around and use it as a fall decoration and then Halloween when you’re ready!”
There’s really nothing scary about these huggable pumpkin throw pillows, so if you’re going for a cozy aesthetic with your Halloween decor this season, these little guys will fit right in. Grab one (or both!) now while they’re still available both in Target stores and online.