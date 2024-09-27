Target’s “Adorable” New Pillows Are the Coziest Fall Must-Haves (Only $10!)

One of the easiest ways to transform your space for a new season or holiday is to switch out simple accessories, like throw pillows — and for Halloween this year, Target is really pulling out all the stops in that department. Not only does the store have one of the cutest ghost pillows you can get your hands on right now, but they now also have sherpa jack-o’-lantern pillows that are the perfect cozy companions for watching your favorite spooky movies.