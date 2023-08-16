Target Has the Cutest Ghost Pillows Right Now for Only $5
It’s only August, but adorable ghost decor has already emerged as a major 2023 Halloween trend. In-store HomeGoods exclusive products such as pastel ceramic ghosts and a cozy pink-and-white ghost blanket have blown up on TikTok, and the brand’s beloved Sherpa Ghost Shaped Pillow is sold out online until further notice. Luckily, a similar, even more affordable ghost pillow just popped up at Target, and it’s poised to give HomeGoods a run for its money.
TikTok content creator Britt (@oatmylkmama) recently spotlighted the find in a viral video.
“👻Only $5 👻,” she captioned the TikTok, in which she documents her discovery of the pillow at her local Target’s Bullseye’s Playground (nee Dollar Spot) section. “If y’all missed last year’s viral ghosty pillow RUN to get this one!!!!”
Since sharing her find a few days ago, Britt’s video has racked up over 48,000 likes and 295,600 views.
“Brb going to every Target in my area tonight,” one TikToker commented.
Another wrote: “My Target better have it!!!”
Sadly, Target doesn’t currently sell its Bullseye’s Playground products online. However, you can ask a Target employee to check if the pillow is in stock by asking them to search the product’s DPCI number (234020116) to see if your local store has any in its inventory.
Even if your nearest Target doesn’t have ghost pillows on its shelves, spooky season enthusiasts will be happy to know that the brand’s Halloween collection is currently available online. Plenty of popular offerings from previous years are back in stock, including Hyde & EEK! Boutique’s array of adorable haunted house cat scratchers (which start at $13 apiece) and funky skeleton animal decorations (which retail for $15 apiece).
You can check out Target’s full online Halloween collection here.
