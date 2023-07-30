HomeGoods Has the Cutest Pink Ceramic Ghosts Right Now
Orange and black aren’t the only acceptable colors for Halloween decor anymore. As home brands continue tailoring their collections to suit a more comprehensive range of aesthetics, seasonal decorating doesn’t have to mean sacrificing your personal tastes anymore.
Given the resurgence of pastel decor in recent years, it’s no surprise that spooky decorations in these cheery colors delight plenty of shoppers. One adorable example? Pink and mint green ceramic ghosts are available at select HomeGoods stores.
TikTok content creator Aurelie (@aurelie.erikson) recently spotlighted these finds in a viral TikTok video, writing, “I can’t believe I got this lucky.”
In the video, Aurelie pans over the ghosts before adding them to her shopping cart. Bonus: They come with LED lights.
As the TikTok audio the clip is set to put it, “Put it in the cart. I don’t even remember what I came here for.”
Since sharing her video, Aurelie’s TikTok has racked up over 49,000 likes and 675,600 views.
“I’m loving the pink and I love Halloween; I teared up seeing this,” one TikToker commented.
“It’s a Barbie ghost!” another viewer joked.
Sadly, these pastel ghosts — which retail for $24.99 apiece — aren’t currently available on HomeGoods’ website, so you’ll have to venture to your local store to hunt them down yourself.
Luckily, there are still a handful of Halloween decorations available to order on the Homegoods website under the “Holiday & Seasonal Decor” section — including plenty of other ghouls, such as a six-foot-long wood and wool ghost garland (which retails for $19.99) and an 18-inch ghost pillow (which retails for $19.99).
Buy: Well Dressed Home 6-Foot Wood And Wool Ghost Garland, $19.99