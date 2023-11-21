Is Target Open on Thanksgiving? Here’s What You Need to Know

If you’re saving the Black Friday shopping for post-dinner plans, Target’s collection of Thanksgiving decorations might be a must-have. Decorate the countertop (or the kids’ table) with Spritz’s felt turkey, Friendsgiving banner, or multi-colored wreath for an additional layer of fun (plus it’ll be cute for photos).



Although Target is closed on Thanksgiving Day, shopping on Wednesday might be your best bet for avoiding any long lines. As you’re shopping, keep an eye out for Target’s new Christmas drinking glasses for a sweet holiday cocktail. Get some rest — those Black Friday deals will be waiting for you on Friday morning!