Target’s Super Trendy Pre-Lit Christmas Trees Are 50% Off
It’s almost time to start unpacking your Christmas decorations — but if you don’t plan to dust off last year’s tree, there’s an abundance of stunning pre-lit artificial trees at retailers like The Home Depot and Target that can illuminate your home.
Target’s current early Black Friday sale features a selection of significantly marked-down Christmas trees. That’s right — you can take home a pre-lit Christmas tree for as low as $12.50 for a three-foot-tall tree. And depending on your level of festivity, you can purchase an all-pink tree, tree with frosted tips, or the tallest tree you can find in the aisles of Target, almost all for less than $100.
Wondershop’s three-foot-tall Pre-Lit Alberta Spruce Mini Artificial Christmas Tree is perfect for the person who needs a small amount of holiday cheer in their space. For only $12.50, this faux tree won’t have your floor covered in spruce needles, and its clear lights provide a minimal glow that isn’t too bright for any room. And if you’re interested in multi-colored lights, Wondershop has an alternative tree in the same size that’s calling your name.
In case you need something that’s twice the size of that tree, Wondershop is also selling a Pre-Lit Full Pre-lit Alberta Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree ($27.50) that’s just six-and-a-half feet tall. Similar to its three-foot-tall counterpart, the clear lights are its literal highlight, and there’s also another version of the tree covered in faux snow that you’ll fall in love with.
If you’re celebrating a pink Christmas this year, you’ll need a tree to match the occasion. Costway’s six-foot Artificial Christmas Tree even comes with a pink tree stand, and Target’s sale has marked it down to $71.99. Its cherry blossom pink is a memorable shade that’ll easily win over anyone that’s incorporated Barbiecore into their home this year, so you probably won’t miss the traditional green tree. While you’re shopping at Target, check out the popular snowflake garland that could pair perfectly with this all-pink tree to add a little bit of color contrast.
These incredible deals are a part of Target’s Early Black Friday deals, so you’ll want to quickly make your way to your nearest Target or shop online before next week. ‘Tis the season!