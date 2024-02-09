Target’s “Adorable” $30 Weekender Bag Is a Spring-Break Essential
Spring is almost here, and according to the Old Farmers’ Almanac, it’s going to be an early and warm season. And that means it’s time to plan a vacation. Whether you’re choosing to take an old-fashioned road trip or fly to a warmer part of the world, you’ll need durable luggage for your adventure.
Before you plan an elevated version of a spring break for yourself, visit Target. The retailer’s Wild Fable brand just released a stylish weekender bag that has shoppers raving over the color and lightweight design. For $30, you can buy the duffel bag in black, seafoam green, or baby pink.
According to the product’s description, this bag can hold up to 10 pounds, and you can store all of your belongings in its main compartment or exterior pockets. With the adjustable strap and double handles, you shouldn’t have to worry about a sore shoulder after carrying this bag, but be sure to not overpack. If this weekender bag isn’t enough, Wild Fable also sells a matching fanny pack, crossbody bag, and a small purse.
On Target’s website, shoppers said that the “adorable” weekender bag is functional but fragile. “This bag is amazing,” they wrote. “Run, don’t walk! Get it! Fast! Before it sells out! I looooooove mine! I got the pink. Also cute in the light blue and black. So so adorable and functional. Fabric does seem a bit fragile so just don’t toss it around. What a beauty!” Its material is polyester, so Target recommends spot cleaning or carefully using a wipe to maintain any messes.
Just like the reviewer said, it’s best that you immediately head to your closest Target to buy this bag — especially after you plan your next trip.
Buy: Wild Fable Weekender Bag, $30