Target’s $15 Basket Will Organize Every Corner in Your Home (You’ll Want 2!)
Spring cleaning isn’t complete without refreshing a cluttered corner, especially if it’s been on your to-do list. Thanks to a new product at Target, your disorganized days are over.
The wire basket from Brightroom is a must-have for storing any loose products in your laundry room or bathroom, plus you can easily move it around your home with its natural wood handles. The $15 basket has three divided sections to keep things organized, and it’s such a good deal for the price.
The basket is an ideal spot for your hygiene products or toilet paper rolls in the bathroom, especially if you place it in a cabinet below the sink. If your washing machine needs the organization, designate the three sections in the basket for detergent pods, dryer sheets, and a dryer ball. It’s also a great option for organizing your kitchen pantry (or anywhere else that needs organizing!).
According to product reviews from Target shoppers, the basket is “sturdy, functional, and has a clean, modern look.” One commenter wrote: “This is perfect on top of the back of the toilet to hold personal items and a spare roll of toilet paper. Love the black with the wood handles. It fits the tank lid perfectly!!!”
A different shopper found a creative use for the basket and ended up buying a second one to store even more items. “Purchased this for my drink stations,” they wrote. “Hot cocoa, and milk tea or [boba] packets are wider than tea packets and don’t fit in a regular “tea organizer.” This basket solved it and my display of variety drinks is nice to offer to guests when they come over.”
If you fall in love with the style of this basket, Brightroom has a lot more to choose from in different sizes, including a divided turntable to fit all of your cosmetic essentials. And while you’re shopping at Target, check out the stylish glass containers in Bullseye’s Playground.