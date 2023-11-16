You’ll Want to Buy Target’s Vintage-y $20 Ceramic Christmas Trees ASAP

The Wondershop battery-operated ceramic Christmas trees are 14.5 inches tall and come in either traditional green or a sleek-looking white. The trees feature multicolored LED bulbs, and they’re powered by three AA batteries. Easy peasy!



If you’re digging the light-up decor vibe, Target has lots of other goodies to add to your cart. There’s an LED cactus ornament, a light-up Christmas village house, a pre-lit wreath, and so much more to brighten your holidays.



Considering how popular the Aldi trees have been, these trees might not be around for long. Grab one while you can to start building a little vintage tree forest in your home!