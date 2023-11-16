You’ll Want to Buy Target’s Vintage-y $20 Ceramic Christmas Trees ASAP
Even though Thanksgiving isn’t over yet, it’s already time to start thinking ahead to Christmas. And Target is prepared to help you ring in the most wonderful time of the year in style. The store is selling light-up ceramic Christmas trees, which are all the rage this holiday season.
If you didn’t manage to snag one of the ceramic trees Aldi started selling last month, you can get in on the heartwarming, vintage-inspired look with one of these iconic trees from Target for just $21 each (on sale from $30!). They’re like the nostalgic ones of Christmases yore, but without the pesky wires.
The Wondershop battery-operated ceramic Christmas trees are 14.5 inches tall and come in either traditional green or a sleek-looking white. The trees feature multicolored LED bulbs, and they’re powered by three AA batteries. Easy peasy!
If you’re digging the light-up decor vibe, Target has lots of other goodies to add to your cart. There’s an LED cactus ornament, a light-up Christmas village house, a pre-lit wreath, and so much more to brighten your holidays.
Considering how popular the Aldi trees have been, these trees might not be around for long. Grab one while you can to start building a little vintage tree forest in your home!