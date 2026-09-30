Stop Holding Onto Donation Bags — Here’s How to Take Care of Them Without Ever Leaving Your House

The beauty of TaskRabbit’s donation pickup service lies in how convenient it is. Sure, it isn’t free, but you’ll save time and energy, considering you don’t have to go anywhere or lift any heavy bags. If you don’t have a car, for example, or have a heavy piece of furniture that you’d like to donate but don’t have a way to get it from one location to the next, this service makes a lot of sense to help make donating a little bit easier. Additionally, this can be a completely contactless service if you leave items in designated spots and share pickup instructions with your Tasker.