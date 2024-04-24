The Home Depot Is Having a Big Sale — And It Includes a Must-Have Item
It’s safe to say that The Home Depot has the best Halloween decorations (hello, 12-foot-tall skeleton!). If you’ve felt FOMO for not having the giant skeleton, who is nicknamed Skelly, here’s your opportunity to get on top of things well ahead of Halloween season.
You may think that it’s too early to get into the Halloween spirit, given that spring just started, but that’s not stopping The Home Depot from throwing a special Halfway to Halloween sale. That’s right — right now is the perfect time to scoop up your favorite spooky items.
The Home Depot’s sale begins on April 25 — and while the retailer hasn’t revealed when the sale ends, you should take advantage of it ASAP. And Skelly is bringing some new friends along for this year.
One of Skelly’s loyal best friends, a five-foot-tall skeletal dog with LCD eyes, is joining the lineup. And Skelly may look creepy, but the 12.5-foot Inferno Deadwood Skeleton is a nightmare in comparison. The extra half-foot of height isn’t even the scariest thing about this $379 skeleton; its color-changing feature displays its fiery essence, and it’s sure to scare the living sap out of your neighbors.
The Home Depot’s final animated monster is inspired by Dr. Frankenstein’s classic creation and Universal’s version of Frankenstein. The seven-foot creature is equipped with life-like movement in its arms and facial features, and as if that’s not creepy enough, it also features lines from the original movie to bring the monster to life. For $249, this Frankenstein is exactly what you’re missing this Halloween.
These products are only available to shop online, so don’t wait until the fall to begin preparing for the spooky season. This is your chance to win your neighborhood’s Halloween decor contest!