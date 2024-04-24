The Home Depot Is Having a Big Sale — And It Includes a Must-Have Item

The Home Depot’s final animated monster is inspired by Dr. Frankenstein’s classic creation and Universal’s version of Frankenstein. The seven-foot creature is equipped with life-like movement in its arms and facial features, and as if that’s not creepy enough, it also features lines from the original movie to bring the monster to life. For $249, this Frankenstein is exactly what you’re missing this Halloween.



These products are only available to shop online, so don’t wait until the fall to begin preparing for the spooky season. This is your chance to win your neighborhood’s Halloween decor contest!