How to Get Rid of Centipedes in Your House Successfully (and Stop Them from Coming Back)

“Although house centipedes can be gross looking, they are actually quite beneficial to homeowners,” says Donnie Shelton, owner of Triangle Pest Control in Charlotte, North Carolina. “House centipedes are rather large and feed on unwelcome pests such as cockroaches, moths, ants, spiders, and even termites. These centipedes have a mild venom that they use to slow down their prey using their front two legs, and then once the venom has been administered, they jump on their prey and wrap them up with the rest of their legs.”