The Pioneer Woman Has the Most Clever Tip for Using Up Empty, Old Candles

I love The Pioneer Woman (Ree Drummond) for her thrifty, easy recipes that use store-bought items to help make unique and delicious homemade meals. I also love her for her clever home and storage hacks (like the ingenious way she stores pots and pans in her kitchen), and her latest DIY is one I can’t wait to try. Drummond shared on her Instagram a simple, creative step-by-step for making DIY wax melts out of old candles, and it looks so easy.