This $13 Ceramic Bowl at Aldi Looks Twice the Price (and Is So Cute!)

Noella Williams
Noella WilliamsAssistant News and Culture Editor
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange.
published yesterday
Among the recent kitchen products that Aldi released this week, shoppers can pick up cookware, storage containers, serving platters, and appliances alongside their groceries. But there’s one underrated item that might get overlooked. Spoiler alert: It’s not as simple as it looks.

According to Aldi, the Huntington Home Ceramic Bowl will “enhance your home.” Available in two different shapes, the item is only $13, so you can buy more than one for such a low price.

Huntington Home Ceramic Bowl
$12.99
Aldi
The bowls come in two styles: one of the bowls is cream-colored with sleek curved edges, and the other has a trendy ribbed profile. The ribbed one is a little taller, thanks to a pedestal on the bottom, and its overall look is very maximalist and fun. Either one is an ideal fruit bowl that simultaneously pairs well with any decor in your kitchen, and you can’t beat the price.

If you can’t make it to Aldi, a similar bowl at Amazon will easily hold all the fruit you need, and it conveniently has drainage holes on the bottom. And according to one reviewer, the bowl is “a nice size for the kitchen counter without being too big,” so you don’t have to worry about juggling your free space.

Ceramic Fruit Bowl with Draining Holes
$35.99
Amazon
Considering the other kitchen products at Aldi have received rave reviews, be sure to stop by the home-goods aisle before checking out. 

