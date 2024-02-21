This $13 Ceramic Bowl at Aldi Looks Twice the Price (and Is So Cute!)
Among the recent kitchen products that Aldi released this week, shoppers can pick up cookware, storage containers, serving platters, and appliances alongside their groceries. But there’s one underrated item that might get overlooked. Spoiler alert: It’s not as simple as it looks.
According to Aldi, the Huntington Home Ceramic Bowl will “enhance your home.” Available in two different shapes, the item is only $13, so you can buy more than one for such a low price.
The bowls come in two styles: one of the bowls is cream-colored with sleek curved edges, and the other has a trendy ribbed profile. The ribbed one is a little taller, thanks to a pedestal on the bottom, and its overall look is very maximalist and fun. Either one is an ideal fruit bowl that simultaneously pairs well with any decor in your kitchen, and you can’t beat the price.
If you can’t make it to Aldi, a similar bowl at Amazon will easily hold all the fruit you need, and it conveniently has drainage holes on the bottom. And according to one reviewer, the bowl is “a nice size for the kitchen counter without being too big,” so you don’t have to worry about juggling your free space.
Considering the other kitchen products at Aldi have received rave reviews, be sure to stop by the home-goods aisle before checking out.