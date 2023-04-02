This TikToker Refinished a Thrifted Conference Table, and It Looks Unbelievable

As a handful of people in the comment section pointed out, the item resembles a conference table, but that’s no excuse to pass an item up when you have Emily’s vision. The process started with Emily stripping the first layer of paint on the top of the table twice, which was so tedious that she had to purchase a second scraping tool. Her hard work was nowhere near complete while sanding the tabletop and detailing the edges, but she eventually found a tool to finish the job.