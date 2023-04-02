This TikToker Refinished a Thrifted Conference Table, and It Looks Unbelievable
Curating an expensive-looking space on a low budget isn’t always easy, but it’s doable — especially when you go secondhand shopping. While visiting a thrift store, one TikToker stumbled upon a former conference table that had the potential to be a fitting addition to her dining room.
On her TikTok, Emily (@girlwithapowerdrill) documents her furniture flips and home renovations, and her latest find went viral in a three-part sanding and stripping process.
At a Louisville, Kentucky, thrift store, Emily stumbled upon a large table on sale for $45 and immediately knew that it could mimic expensive alternatives at World Market and Wayfair with a little bit of TLC.
As a handful of people in the comment section pointed out, the item resembles a conference table, but that’s no excuse to pass an item up when you have Emily’s vision. The process started with Emily stripping the first layer of paint on the top of the table twice, which was so tedious that she had to purchase a second scraping tool. Her hard work was nowhere near complete while sanding the tabletop and detailing the edges, but she eventually found a tool to finish the job.
For the table’s legs, she encased them in pole wrap from Home Depot after measuring their dimensions and cutting them herself. After sanding them down and using liquid adhesive, the pole wrap was secure on the legs. In her previous video, the comment section provided Emily with some insight to use danish oil for a clean finish, but she had to play around with several paints to find the best method for the table.
The final result will have you second guessing the table’s former state, and it’s obvious that it’s not Emily’s first time successfully completing a project like this. Although there was some trial and error, this is an example of taking a chance with a furniture flip and having a fortunate outcome.