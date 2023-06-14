This TikToker Took a Boring Thrifted Lamp and Gave It So Much Style
Swapping out your lamp shades and light bulbs can be a fun way to brighten your space, both metaphorically and literally. One TikToker decided to upcycle a fabric-covered lamp with beads, and the final product will have you planning your next thrifting trip. Don’t forget to measure your lamp shade before you follow this DIY!
Aarica Nichole, who frequently shares her thrift finds and DIY projects to TikTok, upgraded her lamp by swapping out the fabric from a lamp shade with colorful glass beads.
Before heading to the thrift store, Nichole shared that she was in search of a lamp shade after spotting a photo on Pinterest for an upcycling project. After finding the perfect item for the DIY, she headed to a craft store to buy glass beads and wire. The most time-consuming part of the process was adding the beads to the wire, but the result was more than worth the time.
In a follow-up video, Nichole added a stained glass light bulb, more strands of beads, and a handful of charms to the lamp, which completely enhanced the lamp’s look. Throughout the comment section, people were complimenting her creativity and suggesting that the lamp would look cute with shells as an alternative to beads. While others were concerned about fire safety, Nichole replied that it “hasn’t caught on fire yet,” so perhaps a LED light bulb is the way to go.
If you decide to DIY the lamp shade for yourself, it shouldn’t be an expensive project, in comparison to purchasing it on Etsy for $225. On Amazon, there’s an assortment of colorful glass beads for under $25, and a jewelry making kit with three rolls of wire and a set of pliers is available for $15. In her comment section, Nichole shared that the project was “easy and actually therapeutic,” especially if you put music on to pass the time.