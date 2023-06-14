This TikToker Took a Boring Thrifted Lamp and Gave It So Much Style

In a follow-up video, Nichole added a stained glass light bulb, more strands of beads, and a handful of charms to the lamp, which completely enhanced the lamp’s look. Throughout the comment section, people were complimenting her creativity and suggesting that the lamp would look cute with shells as an alternative to beads. While others were concerned about fire safety, Nichole replied that it “hasn’t caught on fire yet,” so perhaps a LED light bulb is the way to go.



If you decide to DIY the lamp shade for yourself, it shouldn’t be an expensive project, in comparison to purchasing it on Etsy for $225. On Amazon, there’s an assortment of colorful glass beads for under $25, and a jewelry making kit with three rolls of wire and a set of pliers is available for $15. In her comment section, Nichole shared that the project was “easy and actually therapeutic,” especially if you put music on to pass the time.