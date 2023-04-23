Here’s Why the Martini Lamp Is a Coveted Antique Find
The excitement of finding a rare decor item that’s been spotted on Pinterest or seen all over TikTok is a win like no other. For one antique item, you’re lucky if you purchase it for a good deal, because it’s quite expensive online. But once you see it, you might understand why.
The martini lamp is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a lamp shaped like a martini with metal wiring for the glass, and it even has a skewered green olive with a red light bulb to mimic a pimento. As an excellent addition to any shelf or countertop, it’s clear why the lamp is a coveted item.
@camillelenore Replying to @colettita_ the 1993 martini lamp by david krys! At first I couldn't find alot of info on it through google, but luckily the designer himself is on instagram! #martinilamp #davidkrys #vintagelighting #homedecor #letslearnvintage #interiordecor #vintageapartment
Created by David Krys in 1993, the lamp was originally sold at street fairs and art galleries, but you’re now likely to stumble upon the rare item at a flea market or antique store. In the ‘90s, the lamp was originally priced at $225, but its resale value is generally higher with prices starting at $550 on eBay and $725 on Etsy. As Camille Lenore explained in her TikTok, Krys also created a cherry lamp modeled after the martini lamp, but it wasn’t as popular as its predecessor.
This year commemorates the 30-year anniversary of the lamp’s creation, and although Krys isn’t rereleasing the martini lamp, he still offers commissions for other types of lamps on his Instagram account. A majority of his current work is inspired by Hawaiian culture and oceanic creatures, including a porthole that peeps inside a faux underwater scene. Full of Tiki statues, mermaids, and a variety of fish, you could say that his modern-day work is a bit different from the original martini lamp.
Because different content creators keep finding the lamp at thrift stores, it’s definitely possible to buy one secondhand, but you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled. Just imagine how fitting it would be placed next to a handful of cocktail glasses on a bar cart, and let that motivate you to find it.