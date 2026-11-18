Thuma Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Internet-Famous Furniture — These Are the Top Black Friday Deals
There couldn’t be a better time to shop for furniture than Black Friday, especially when you find sales from brands who rarely discount their bestselling pieces. Case in point: Thuma. Now through Dec. 12, you can save up to 20% on Thuma’s modern and minimalist furniture. New shoppers can even earn $200 off their first purchase of $1,000 or more.
What’s great about this brand is that it offers incredibly stylish furniture that you don’t need tools to assemble, thanks to its Japanese-style construction. So, if you’re looking for showstopping furniture that isn’t a pain to set up, Thuma is a sure bet. Here are the best Thuma Black Friday deals to shop now — not all finishes and fabrics are on sale, so make sure to click around for the reduced price.