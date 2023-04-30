This Thumbtack Lamp Is a Maximalist’s Thrifted Dream

At first glance, it seems to be a giant thumbtack with its tip placed in a cork block. But when you push down upon the top of the thumbtack, its light turns on. The playfulness of pressing up and down on the thumbtack is a part of its appeal, but how could you not love that the base of the lamp is cork? You can place smaller thumbtacks into it and add notes to your lamp. This feels fitting for a playful home that belongs to a maximalist, or even inside a teacher’s classroom.