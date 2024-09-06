I Put TikTok’s Favorite Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner to the Test — And It Totally Lives Up to the Hype

Before I picked up this handy device, cleaning my makeup brushes was up there with chores I dread like scrubbing my tub and cleaning my dishwasher. Now? Easy peasy. There were two things that impressed me the most about this cleaner. The first was how many different-size brushes the cap could successfully hold. Even my brushes with thicker handles were no match! Second, at the base of this machine is a removable silicone scrub pad that while left inside scrubs away at the brushes, but when removed acts as the perfect manual assistant for brushes that need a little extra scrubbing. It feels like they thought of everything with this brush cleaner, so if you were to ask me, yes, this is yet another TikTok find well worth the hype.