I Put TikTok’s Favorite Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner to the Test — And It Totally Lives Up to the Hype
If you, like me, spend a fair amount of time scrolling through TikTok, you’ve likely found yourself on one of the many “sides” of the app. For those of you who like a satisfying before and after, there’s #CleanTok. For those who like a good recipe, there’s #FoodTok. But if you’re like me and a bit beauty obsessed, there’s #BeautyTok, home to everything from the latest makeup trends to new and exciting beauty products. One product you’ve likely seen on your #FYP as of late? The viral electric makeup brush cleaner.
As anyone with a fairly extensive makeup brush collection (read: me) can tell you, cleaning your brushes is a chore. That being said, keeping your brushes clean is not only a must for creating beautiful looks but to keep germs and bacteria at bay (you do not want any of that on your face). So when I kept seeing this little device pop up on my screen, I figured I’d give it a try — after all, there had to be a reason I was seeing it everywhere. What I did not expect, though, was to fall so hard for this product. But then again, who among us ever does?
What Is the Cisbelw Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner?
Designed to take the fuss and fight out of keeping your makeup brushes clean, this device promises to cut the time of the often loathsome beauty chore in half. So, how does it work? First, fill the basin up with warm water and soap (you can also use a specialized solution, but I prefer Johnson’s baby shampoo). Next, slide the handles of your makeup brushes into the holes of the pliable silicone cap and submerge the brushes inside the cleaner. Then all you have to do is tap the power button (it automatically shuts off when cleaning is complete), rinse your brushes, and let them dry.
Why I Love the Cisbelw Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner
Before I picked up this handy device, cleaning my makeup brushes was up there with chores I dread like scrubbing my tub and cleaning my dishwasher. Now? Easy peasy. There were two things that impressed me the most about this cleaner. The first was how many different-size brushes the cap could successfully hold. Even my brushes with thicker handles were no match! Second, at the base of this machine is a removable silicone scrub pad that while left inside scrubs away at the brushes, but when removed acts as the perfect manual assistant for brushes that need a little extra scrubbing. It feels like they thought of everything with this brush cleaner, so if you were to ask me, yes, this is yet another TikTok find well worth the hype.
You can get your hands on this viral electric makeup brush cleaner for just $19 when you pick it up today. So whether it’s to help make tackling this chore a little bit easier on you or as a stellar beauty gift for the makeup fan in your life, give this device a try. I think you’ll find it to be the ultimate game-changer, too.
Buy: Cisbelw Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner, $18.99 (normally $19.99)