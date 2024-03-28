“Floor Time” Is the Relaxing Habit You Need To Try During the Work Day

Designated “floor time” is exactly what it sounds like: When the day is getting to be too much and you need a break in between meetings or deadlines, get down and lie flat on the floor instead of in bed or on the couch. The named trend originated last year when several TikTokers shared that their most vulnerable moments are spent on the floor. “Floor time” seems to be a common experience for resting, relaxing, or grounding yourself — especially if you work from home.