“Floor Time” Is the Relaxing Habit You Need To Try During the Work Day
If you work from home, you’ve probably crafted a daily routine that works for you. From a quick nap on your sofa to a late-afternoon snack break, there are many ways to find moments of rest in a productive day as a remote worker.
But if you’re in need of a new way to decompress and de-stress during long, blue-light filled work-from-home days, TikTok’s latest trend of “floor time” may be the answer. Like the Scottish habit of hurkle-durkle (aka lingering in bed a little longer than you “have” to), floor time may be a trend you’re already doing without realizing it. Luckily, all you need for this straightforward method is a few minutes and a floor to lie on.
What Is “Floor Time,” Anyway?
Designated “floor time” is exactly what it sounds like: When the day is getting to be too much and you need a break in between meetings or deadlines, get down and lie flat on the floor instead of in bed or on the couch. The named trend originated last year when several TikTokers shared that their most vulnerable moments are spent on the floor. “Floor time” seems to be a common experience for resting, relaxing, or grounding yourself — especially if you work from home.
@alyssa_adul hot girl problems only #floortime #mentalhealthtok #therapytok #selfcaretipstiktok #girlboss ♬ america has a problem – NHLZS™
Even though you probably have your bed or couch right there, lying on the floor just hits different. Some TikTokers theorized that it feels so good because it’s similar to the comfort of sitting on a cold floor in the bathroom while you’re sick, while others hypothesize that it’s a form of grounding yourself.
In an interview with Bustle, Brandt Passalacqua, a licensed yoga instructor, said that there’s a correlation between spending time on the floor and practicing yoga, and the numerous comments about being “connected to the Earth” are definitely in agreement.
Why Floor Time Can Be a Helpful Work-from-Home Habit
According to a TikTok by @loewhaley, not only can floor time help give your eyes (and mind) a break from screens, but it can also help you decompress for 10 to 15 minutes without becoming so relaxed you need to sign off and take a nap.
If you’ve eaten lunch and find yourself experiencing a mid-afternoon slump, a nap might be calling your name, but 10 minutes of floor time may motivate you to finish the day. And if it doesn’t, at least you took a few well-deserved minutes to relax on your comfortable rug. The comment section said it best: “Nothing beats floor time.”
Especially if your work-from-home routine is growing stale or you find yourself feeling overwhelmed on the daily, it doesn’t hurt to add a little floor time to your day. So here’s your sign to vacuum your carpet, set a timer, close your eyes, and get cozy. Chances are you’ll get up feeling refreshed.