This TikTok-Viral Wet-Dry Vacuum Picks up a Shocking Amount of Grime — and There’s an Early Black Friday Deal On It Right Now

Now that I have a wet-dry vacuum, I’m never going back, especially as long as I have to keep living in a small apartment. Instead of cramming a full-sized vacuum and mop (or, in my case, a Swiffer WetJet) into your cleaning closet, you can have one item do both jobs — and do it way more efficiently, might I add. Since I moved into my new place this summer, I think it’s proven itself to be the smartest purchase we could’ve made, and by now, it might even be the most-used item in my home.