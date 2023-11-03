This TikTok-Viral Wet-Dry Vacuum Picks up a Shocking Amount of Grime — and There’s an Early Black Friday Deal On It Right Now
Now that I have a wet-dry vacuum, I’m never going back, especially as long as I have to keep living in a small apartment. Instead of cramming a full-sized vacuum and mop (or, in my case, a Swiffer WetJet) into your cleaning closet, you can have one item do both jobs — and do it way more efficiently, might I add. Since I moved into my new place this summer, I think it’s proven itself to be the smartest purchase we could’ve made, and by now, it might even be the most-used item in my home.
It seems that social media has caught on to the amazingness of vac-mops, too. The brand has had several models go viral on TikTok over the past couple of years, with more than one video accumulating hundreds of thousands of likes (including this one that has close to a million). Tineco is now offering one of their viral cleaning tools at over $100 less than usual at QVC, and here’s why you should take advantage of the early Black Friday deal pronto.
What is the Tineco S3 Pro Floor One?
The S3 will cut your cleaning time in half with its ability to vacuum and wipe down the floors at the same time. Designed to work on a variety of surfaces, it’s equipped with smart sensor technology to detect wet and dry messes — it’ll change the suction power and water flow accordingly — as well as an LED display and app connectivity, so you can be sure you’re getting some high-quality technology. Further, it’s cordless, allowing you to tackle the whole house during its 35-minute runtime and get to hard-to-reach areas effortlessly. To make everything even easier, a self-cleaning system will keep the clean and dirty water separate.
Though there aren’t any reviews of this nifty device on QVC yet, there are on Tineco’s website. It boasts 4.5 stars from over 300 reviews, with one customer writing, “I am amazed at how well this machine cleans the floor. The water in the dirty water tank was filthy, and I had just scrubbed that floor with a mop several days before.”
They even added that “[it’s] self propelled and practically runs b[y] itself! You just have to guide it along.” Sign us up! On top of the majorly discounted price, we have another bit of great news for you: If you’re a new customer at QVC, you can get an extra $20 off with the code HOLIDAY20. Run, don’t walk!
Buy: Tineco S3 Pro Floor One, $279.98 (normally $389)