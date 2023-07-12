140-Square-Foot California Tiny House Is Under $2K a Month

“Living in Santa Monica has a lot of benefits,” Yoo said. “I love being close to the ocean, being able to go on hikes, and having access to the outdoors has been really amazing.”

For $1,600, Yoo seems to be thriving in her small space, and she did say that she’s saving around $2,000 per month with her minimalist lifestyle. While others are questioning if downsizing is right for them, it’s beneficial that people like Yoo offer a realistic and positive experience with tiny-home living.