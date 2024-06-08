T.J.Maxx Just Announced a Controversial Change and Shoppers Are Not Happy

A recent National Retail Federation survey covering theft and organized retail crime noted that “shrinkage,” or loss of product, is at an all-time high across the retail sector. Organized groups working independently or for a larger organization are the most often reported suspects in these theft incidents, which are also growing more violent the larger the scheme becomes.



The hope is that the body cameras will lessen the threat of violence and loss in TJX stores, but the retail giant will have to wait and see if this change will pay off or if they simply create a tenser shopping environment for customers.