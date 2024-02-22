TJ Maxx’s $10 Pink Carafe Will Make Your Nighttime Routine So Much Better
If you’re always trying to perfect your nighttime routine to get better sleep (raises hand), then you may want to check out your local TJ Maxx. The discount store currently has a pink glass water carafe in stock that will — quite literally — put your midnight trips to the kitchen to bed.
The pink glass carafe is part of TJ Maxx’s latest spring drop, which is filled to the brim with colorful glass pieces from candlesticks to cocktail glasses. It comes with the carafe, which has a matching tumbler glass that acts as a lid for the vase portion when not in use.
Fill the carafe with water before you hit the hay and you’ll have water within reach all through the night. This carafe would look so lovely in a guest room, too. Or you can use it in the bathroom for mouthwash.
(And just an FYI: There’s a similar carafe selling on SSENSE right now for $90. Although it’s not clear how much the TJ Maxx version is going for, it’s presumably much less than that.)
If your nearest TJ Maxx is already sold out of these, then you can shop for something similar online. Walmart has a pink glass carafe on sale right now for just under $13. This version has a slight spout for easy pouring and can hold up to 280 milliliters of water or other cold or room-temp beverages.
Target also released a carafe set during Valentine’s Day this year that’s still on sale for just $15. It might not be pink, but it definitely still gets the job done.
So if you find yourself hitting up the sink every night, then do yourself a favor and grab one of these TJ Maxx carafes to stay in bed and get back to sleep faster. Your nighttime routine and sleep schedule is about to get so much better.