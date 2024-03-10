TJ Maxx Is Selling the Cutest $8 Strawberry Mug For Spring (You’ll Want Like 5!)

If you take a closer look at the mug, you’ll notice that it has a matching lid that resembles the leafy top of a strawberry and a green handle. When you’re drinking a hot cup of tea or coffee, this lid will be super convenient for keeping the beverage warm, so this mug is automatically a must-have. It’s safe to say that this mug is probably dishwasher-safe, but be cautious if you’re placing it inside the microwave.