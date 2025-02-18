Step Aside, Strawberry Stool — T.J. Maxx Has a New Collectible Fruit Table to Obsess Over (but You Better Hurry!)
There will never come a day when I grow tired of the fruit and veggie stool trend. They’re quirky, colorful, and, as TikTok will tell you, collectible.
Most of these stools (actually accent tables) are from T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, and since the first batch debuted a few years ago, social media has fallen hard for them. (Remember how much you loved those oranges, strawberries, and pineapples?) Any time T.J. Maxx or HomeGoods rolls out another mouth-watering design, it gets gobbled up almost immediately.
If you’re a collector or just want to get a taste of this viral phenomenon, there’s a new piece on superfans’ radars right now — so keep your eyes peeled on your next trip to T.J. Maxx. It’s a fresh version of the watermelon table, and the design of this one is so good you might want to grab two while they last.
The Three Hands Watermelon Accent Table, which is going for just under $70 at T.J. Maxx right now, is a ceramic table that stands about 18 inches tall and 14 inches wide (meaning it works great as a stool, too — hello, extra seating!). The sides are painted a deep green and accented with black stripes to mimic a real watermelon, and the top of the table is glazed in a perfect watermelon pink, complete with a white rind and seeds that are actually raised off the surface.
Use it as a table, a stool, a plant stand, or a sculpture to give your space a bit more color and a lot more whimsy!
You can try to hunt one of these watermelon tables down at your local T.J. Maxx, or you can make it easy on yourself and purchase it online. Whether you’re feeding your well-established infatuation or starting fresh on your fruit furniture journey, this watermelon is a must-have. You just can’t help but smile every time you look at it!