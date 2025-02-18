The Three Hands Watermelon Accent Table, which is going for just under $70 at T.J. Maxx right now, is a ceramic table that stands about 18 inches tall and 14 inches wide (meaning it works great as a stool, too — hello, extra seating!). The sides are painted a deep green and accented with black stripes to mimic a real watermelon, and the top of the table is glazed in a perfect watermelon pink, complete with a white rind and seeds that are actually raised off the surface.



Use it as a table, a stool, a plant stand, or a sculpture to give your space a bit more color and a lot more whimsy!



You can try to hunt one of these watermelon tables down at your local T.J. Maxx, or you can make it easy on yourself and purchase it online. Whether you’re feeding your well-established infatuation or starting fresh on your fruit furniture journey, this watermelon is a must-have. You just can’t help but smile every time you look at it!