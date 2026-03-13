This Kitchen Storage Gem Looks Like an Actual Mini Chicken Coop

You don’t even have to use this coop to store eggs. “Someone is going to put coffee pods in this,” one Instagram commenter predicted, and I can’t help but agree. Since there are 30 slots, you could turn it into some kind of springtime riff on an advent calendar — cupcake liners filled with little trinkets or candies would probably fit in the egg slots — or use it to display the eggs you’ve dyed or decorated for Easter. You could even cover the egg slots with a piece of cardboard or a silicone mat to fit more on the shelves. Why not?



Buy: Red Shed 13.5 in. Chicken Coop Egg Storage, $39.99