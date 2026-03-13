This Kitchen Storage Gem Looks Like an Actual Mini Chicken Coop
One thing that consistently brings me little bits of joy is making my home a more playful, creative place. I can’t afford anything big, but smaller accessories and decor are a great way to add some practical pizazz. I now have a frog-shaped kitchen timer, a nightlight that looks like a patch of mushrooms, and cat-shaped food bowls for my cat, to name a few whimsical gems. The latest fun-yet-useful object to catch my eye is a quaint, rustic storage gem that’s perfect for spring — and anyone who loves eggs.
What Is the Red Shed Chicken Coop Egg Storage?
In an Instagram Reel addressed to “chicken lovers,” content creator Cyndi Hoffer sings the praises of a charming egg storage shed from Tractor Supply. Designed for storing farm-fresh eggs (which typically don’t need to be refrigerated), the Red Shed Chicken Coop Egg Storage is a storage cupboard shaped like a miniature chicken coop, complete with a roof and double mesh-lined glass doors that latch and swing fully open. It measures 10.5 by 5.5 by 14 inches (which should fit nicely on a kitchen counter) and retails for $39.99.
Interestingly, each of the shed’s three shelves has 10 spots instead of the 12 you usually find in egg cartons, so the maximum egg capacity is 30, aka a little more than two and a half dozen. This may sound strange, but technically, the coop is aimed at people who have access to fresh eggs, and chickens famously do not lay exactly a dozen eggs at a time.
What This Little Chicken Coop Adds to Your Home
First of all, this egg storage shed is just so cute. Even if it was purely decorative, I’d like to have it in my kitchen. I don’t have farm-fresh eggs, but I do sometimes take eggs out of the fridge for recipes that need them at room temperature. And hey, maybe owning such a fun storage coop would even inspire me to wake up early enough for the farmer’s market.
You don’t even have to use this coop to store eggs. “Someone is going to put coffee pods in this,” one Instagram commenter predicted, and I can’t help but agree. Since there are 30 slots, you could turn it into some kind of springtime riff on an advent calendar — cupcake liners filled with little trinkets or candies would probably fit in the egg slots — or use it to display the eggs you’ve dyed or decorated for Easter. You could even cover the egg slots with a piece of cardboard or a silicone mat to fit more on the shelves. Why not?
Buy: Red Shed 13.5 in. Chicken Coop Egg Storage, $39.99