This $30 Kitchen Storage Gem Is Shaped Like a Pie

This pie basket measures 12 inches in diameter and 4.5 inches in height, and is made of a charming wicker basket weave style. Its circular form works well for most desserts, such as cakes and pies, and it comes with a wooden lid to keep your treats safe. The basket costs $29.99 and has faux leather straps — making it easier in my case to carry down to the shore but for any number of uses, whatever your mileage may be.