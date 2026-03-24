This $30 Kitchen Storage Gem Is Shaped Like a Pie
Since I love baking and hosting beach picnics, I’m always on the lookout for aesthetically pleasing containers to transport my food. That’s why my interest was piqued when I came across this adorable pie basket at Tractor Supply. I instantly fell in love with its rustic design and knew it would elevate my beach picnics with a dash of sophistication. But more than that, this pie basket could be used for any manner of food or home storage — from guest bedroom baskets to open shelving storage.
What Is the Red Shed Pie Basket?
This pie basket measures 12 inches in diameter and 4.5 inches in height, and is made of a charming wicker basket weave style. Its circular form works well for most desserts, such as cakes and pies, and it comes with a wooden lid to keep your treats safe. The basket costs $29.99 and has faux leather straps — making it easier in my case to carry down to the shore but for any number of uses, whatever your mileage may be.
Why I Love This Adorable Pie-Shaped Basket
The basket is so cute, but it also has a removable, washable cotton liner, making it eminently reusable and more environmentally friendly. And while I plan on using it to transport baked goods, I could see it being a great storage basket for knickknacks on an open shelving unit, to put on a TV console to hide remotes and gaming system controllers, or placed on an entryway table to put keys, wallets, sunglasses, and more out of sight. The possibilities are endless.
Buy: Red Shed 12 in Pie Basket, $29.99