This $30 Kitchen Storage Gem Is Shaped Like a Pie

Pallavi Mehra
Pallavi Mehra
published about 8 hours ago
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Entrance of Tractor Supply Company Store, Manassas, Virginia, USA, September 4, 2022
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Since I love baking and hosting beach picnics, I’m always on the lookout for aesthetically pleasing containers to transport my food. That’s why my interest was piqued when I came across this adorable pie basket at Tractor Supply. I instantly fell in love with its rustic design and knew it would elevate my beach picnics with a dash of sophistication. But more than that, this pie basket could be used for any manner of food or home storage — from guest bedroom baskets to open shelving storage. 

Red Shed 12 in. Pie Basket
$30
$30 at Tractor Supply Co.

What Is the Red Shed Pie Basket?

This pie basket measures 12 inches in diameter and 4.5 inches in height, and is made of a charming wicker basket weave style. Its circular form works well for most desserts, such as cakes and pies, and it comes with a wooden lid to keep your treats safe. The basket costs $29.99 and has faux leather straps — making it easier in my case to carry down to the shore but for any number of uses, whatever your mileage may be.

Why I Love This Adorable Pie-Shaped Basket

The basket is so cute, but it also has a removable, washable cotton liner, making it eminently reusable and more environmentally friendly. And while I plan on using it to transport baked goods, I could see it being a great storage basket for knickknacks on an open shelving unit, to put on a TV console to hide remotes and gaming system controllers, or placed on an entryway table to put keys, wallets, sunglasses, and more out of sight. The possibilities are endless. 

Buy: Red Shed 12 in Pie Basket, $29.99

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