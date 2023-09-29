Celebrate National Coffee Day with Big Savings on This Editor-Favorite Coffee Subscription

Generally, we’re not the biggest fans of all the made-up holidays that dot the year, even though some of them do seem worthy of at least one day off work. (See: Air Conditioning Appreciation Day on July 3 or National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day on Mar. 1.) However, there is one pseudo-holiday we can always get behind: National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. Now, you’re probably wondering: Wait, isn’t every day National Coffee Day? Well, while many of us do enjoy a cup (or three) on the regular, National Coffee Day is simply a day when we all get to celebrate our mutual love of java in the best way possible — with sales, deals, and no judgment when we go back for that fourth espresso shot in the afternoon. In honor of the caffeinated holiday, one of our editors’ favorite coffee subscription service, Trade Coffee, is having some major markdowns. Now through Oct. 2, Trade customers can get a free bag of coffee with their subscription, plus an additional $5 off a 3-bag subscription or $10 off a 4-bag subscription when they use code TradeCoffeeDay at checkout.