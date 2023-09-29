Celebrate National Coffee Day with Big Savings on This Editor-Favorite Coffee Subscription
Generally, we’re not the biggest fans of all the made-up holidays that dot the year, even though some of them do seem worthy of at least one day off work. (See: Air Conditioning Appreciation Day on July 3 or National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day on Mar. 1.) However, there is one pseudo-holiday we can always get behind: National Coffee Day on Sept. 29. Now, you’re probably wondering: Wait, isn’t every day National Coffee Day? Well, while many of us do enjoy a cup (or three) on the regular, National Coffee Day is simply a day when we all get to celebrate our mutual love of java in the best way possible — with sales, deals, and no judgment when we go back for that fourth espresso shot in the afternoon. In honor of the caffeinated holiday, one of our editors’ favorite coffee subscription service, Trade Coffee, is having some major markdowns. Now through Oct. 2, Trade customers can get a free bag of coffee with their subscription, plus an additional $5 off a 3-bag subscription or $10 off a 4-bag subscription when they use code TradeCoffeeDay at checkout.
I had the pleasure of testing out Trade Coffee’s subscription service myself, and while I’m not usually a subscription-based shopper, I was wowed by the convenience and personalization the brand provided. Being able to mix and match your coffee suited to your flavor preferences is a huge improvement over reading labels often full of industry jargon in the coffee aisle in your local supermarket. Plus, you’re able to cancel your subscription at any time or gift a subscription to a friend or family member for a thoughtful present. (The holidays are approaching, people!)
Trade Coffee has also partnered with local businesses throughout the country to give folks a free cup of coffee and a free bag of coffee to help shine a light on small businesses that are integral to our communities. (To see if there’s a participating location near you, check out this map of the nearly 60 locations.) So, if you’re tired of the same old supermarket coffee and want to streamline your coffee-buying experience — you’re gonna keep buying bags of coffee anyway, right? — you can’t go wrong with Trade Coffee, especially since you can snag a discounted subscription and a free bag of coffee right now when you use code TradeCoffeeDay at checkout!
This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it here: Score Big Savings for National Coffee Day on This Editor-Favorite Coffee Subscription