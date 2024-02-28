This “So Cute” $25 Trader Joe’s Plant Find Is a Must-Have for Spring

Aralia Fabian stumps are indoor tropical shrubs that can grow up to 3 or 4 feet tall. The plants like a good amount of direct sunlight and prefer to be kept in warmer environments. If your Aralia Fabian gets too cold, you may see it start to lose its leaves.



When your Aaralia Fabian needs watering, it will begin to wilt, and to avoid wilting, you can water your plant as soon as the top layer of soil is dry. Because it’s tropical, it’s used to damp climates — but don’t oversaturate the soil or else its roots may start to rot.