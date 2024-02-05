Trader Joe’s “Super Cute” $6 Planters Are Finally Back in Stock
With Valentine’s Day just a handful of days away, it’s time to get serious about finding something super sweet for your Valentine (even if you’re your own Valentine!). And Trader Joe’s has just the gift that will put a smile on anyone’s face. The grocery chain brought back its heart glasses succulent planters from last year, and they’re already getting snapped up quickly. So if you missed out on your chance to grab one in 2023, head to your nearest Trader Joe’s now to pick a few up while they’re in stock.
“The super cute planters with glasses are back, and they are so cute!” Shannon from the Trader Joe’s Obsessed Instagram account wrote in a caption published on Feb. 4. “I still have mine from last year but had to pick up some more.”
The planters come with either black or red rimmed heart-shaped glasses and a zebra plant succulent. Their faces are just so cute with those little smiles, aren’t they?
“Valentine’s Day plants are some of my favorites!!” Alex from the Trader Joe’s New Instagram account wrote in her caption. “These beautiful plants would make a great gift. I bought one last year and I loove it!!!”
“Stoooop! These are adorable!!!” one person commented on Alex’s post.
These planters are just $5.99 each so you can grab one for everyone on your Valentine’s Day gift list — even those who don’t have a green thumb. Because these planters come with succulents, all you have to do is keep them in indirect sunlight and water only when the soil becomes completely dry.
Too much water will drown the roots and cause the plant to wilt, so these plants are great for those who are more likely to forget about plants than give them too much attention.
These planters will surely sell out fast, so head to Trader Joe’s now to grab one for your Valentine, your Galentine, and everyone in between! If you can’t make it to a Trader Joe’s (or if yours sells out), Amazon is selling a version of planters with glasses in four different colorways in two sizes (large and small) for $21.99.