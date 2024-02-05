Trader Joe’s “Super Cute” $6 Planters Are Finally Back in Stock

Too much water will drown the roots and cause the plant to wilt, so these plants are great for those who are more likely to forget about plants than give them too much attention.



These planters will surely sell out fast, so head to Trader Joe’s now to grab one for your Valentine, your Galentine, and everyone in between! If you can’t make it to a Trader Joe’s (or if yours sells out), Amazon is selling a version of planters with glasses in four different colorways in two sizes (large and small) for $21.99.