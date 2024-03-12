Trader Joe’s $6 Bunny Planters Are Back (And Flying Off Shelves!)
With Easter around the corner, it’s a good time to find cute yet subtle decorations — and Trader Joe’s is a great place to start your shopping. One of the grocery store’s popular seasonal planters has returned to shelves, but it won’t be around for long.
The adorable white porcelain bunny planter was recently spotted by TikTok account @traderjoescostcoobsessed for $5.99, and you won’t be able to miss its pointy ears. Unlike some of the store’s other planters, this product doesn’t just hold succulents — there’s a variety of foliage to choose from.
For such a low price, you can buy a handful of the planters to place on a windowsill, or you could add them to a table centerpiece for Easter dinner. Either way, the bunnies will be cute decor year-round, and the planters could be reused to store other items like jewelry. And if you’re headed to a housewarming or spring solstice party, bring one or two of these bunnies as a gift!
This popular planter won’t last long on shelves, but you can buy a matching trio of miniature bunny planters on Amazon. For $15, the ceramic coordinating set comes with faux succulents, but you can easily swap them out for a propagated plant. Customers have called the planters a “perfect little accent to a party or your home decor,” so this is a purchase that is worth every penny.
Hop into Trader Joe’s ASAP before these planters are gone for another year. While you’re shopping, keep an eye out for the bright green shamrock plant that recently arrived in stores for St. Patrick’s Day.