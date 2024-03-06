Trader Joe’s $5 Shamrock Plants Are Back and They’re Selling Out Fast

Shamrock plants also like their soil to be completely dry between waterings and do better in tight clusters. In fact, you should only repot your Oxalis if the soil is drying out within 24 hours of watering. Otherwise, keep the neighborhood together and watch everyone thrive!



So if you’re feeling lucky, check your local Trader Joe’s to see if the potted shamrocks are still in stock and grab one (or a bunch) before March 17 to really get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.