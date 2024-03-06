Trader Joe’s $5 Shamrock Plants Are Back and They’re Selling Out Fast
‘Tis the season for green, and Trader Joe’s is coming to the St. Patrick’s Day party prepared. The grocery chain just released its famous potted shamrock plants this year, and for $4.99, you can pick one up to add to your houseplant collection to act as a good luck charm for the rest of the year.
“Shamrock plants just in time for St. Patrick’s Day!” the creator behind the Trader Joe’s Plants Instagram page wrote in a recent caption. “Am I the only one who has never seen the green varietal before? These are Oxalis regnellii and also come in a pretty dark purple color.”
According to the comments, some Trader Joe’s locations are selling the purple Oxalis, so you can mix and match your plants. Shamrock plants are also called wood sorrel and are native to South America and South Africa. And yes, you may even find a four-leaf Oxalis on your plant!
“These are grown indoors and they like bright indirect sunlight and cooler temperatures at night,” the Trader Joe’s Plants caption continued. “Interesting that they are actually bulbs and go dormant in the summer and then start growing leaves again in the fall! Anyone going to pick one up for St. Paddy’s Day?”
Shamrock plants also like their soil to be completely dry between waterings and do better in tight clusters. In fact, you should only repot your Oxalis if the soil is drying out within 24 hours of watering. Otherwise, keep the neighborhood together and watch everyone thrive!
So if you’re feeling lucky, check your local Trader Joe’s to see if the potted shamrocks are still in stock and grab one (or a bunch) before March 17 to really get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.