Trader Joe’s Is Recalling One of Its Candles
If you recently picked up a new candle with your Joe-Joe’s, you might want to hold off on lighting it. Trader Joe’s has issued a recall for the Tomato Leaf Scented Candle due to a risk of overheating.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
According to a blog post published June 6 on the grocer’s website, the candle “may crack or break during use, due to the glass jar overheating, causing potential injury and/or damage.” Anyone with a Tomato Leaf Scented Candle should discard it or return it to a Trader Joe’s location for a full refund. The company has not said whether any injuries have been reported.
The candle, which hit shelves in April of this year, is one of Trader Joe’s 40-hour soy wax, coconut oil, and beeswax candle. It’s supposed to smell like the “seasonal aroma of freshly picked tomato leaves, with hints of bergamot, rhubarb, and geranium,” and retails for $9.99. Shoppers were divided over the scent, but it did have its fans.
Many of the grocer’s candles are in aluminum tins, and are therefore not prone to the issue affecting the glass-jarred Tomato Leaf. In May, Target had to recall nearly 5 million of its Threshold brand candles for a similar overheating and cracking issue.
Trader Joe’s says that anyone with questions can contact Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm PT] or send an email through the feedback form.