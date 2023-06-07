Trader Joe’s Is Recalling One of Its Candles

Many of the grocer’s candles are in aluminum tins, and are therefore not prone to the issue affecting the glass-jarred Tomato Leaf. In May, Target had to recall nearly 5 million of its Threshold brand candles for a similar overheating and cracking issue.



Trader Joe’s says that anyone with questions can contact Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm PT] or send an email through the feedback form.