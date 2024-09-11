Trader Joe’s is Bringing Back This Ultra-Popular $3 Gem — But Not for Long
If you’ve tried and failed many times to get your hands on the viral Trader Joe’s mini totes, I’ve got good news for you. It might just be time that you run, don’t walk, to your nearest Trader Joe’s because the mini totes are finally about to be back in stock on September 18, at least according to @traderjoesobsessed, an Instagram account dedicated to unveiling the latest deals and steals at TJ’s. Other news outlets like CBS quickly corroborated that news, which the account posted on September 5.
But don’t just dillydally over to your local TJ’s — just because the mini-totes are back doesn’t mean they’re back for good. In fact, Trader Joe’s Spokesperson Nakia Rodhe told CBS that the mini-totes are “a limited product rather than an everyday product at this time.” They are also only sold in stores — unless you want to rely on the secondhand market.
The mini totes are simply a miniaturized version of their ultra-popular canvas tote bags, and their dimensions are adorably petite at 13 inches long, 11 inches tall, and 6 inches wide. And they went so viral when they first dropped that the store actually limited how many bags you could buy.
The totes are only $2.99, making them an objective steal compared with their much more expensive dupe (Or is TJ’s the dupe? Who is to say), the $24.95 L.L.Bean Boat and Tote Mini, which earns its relatively more expensive price tag because they’re “handcrafted, one tote at a time, by a small team of expert stitchers in Maine.”
The TJ’s totes will come in the same four colors they did the first time: blue, yellow, red and green, and TJ’s says they’re perfect for smaller shopping trips, like “a dozen of your favorite TJ’s apples,” or “snacks & sweets for your next road trip.”
It’s impossible to know when these mini-totes will be back in stock after they hit stores on September 18, so if getting one of these adorable bags is a must for you, make it to your local TJ’s ASAP. Otherwise, you’ll have to check out eBay, where one seller is selling all four tote colorways for $500.