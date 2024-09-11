If you’ve tried and failed many times to get your hands on the viral Trader Joe’s mini totes, I’ve got good news for you. It might just be time that you run, don’t walk, to your nearest Trader Joe’s because the mini totes are finally about to be back in stock on September 18, at least according to @traderjoesobsessed, an Instagram account dedicated to unveiling the latest deals and steals at TJ’s. Other news outlets like CBS quickly corroborated that news, which the account posted on September 5.



But don’t just dillydally over to your local TJ’s — just because the mini-totes are back doesn’t mean they’re back for good. In fact, Trader Joe’s Spokesperson Nakia Rodhe told CBS that the mini-totes are “a limited product rather than an everyday product at this time.” They are also only sold in stores — unless you want to rely on the secondhand market.