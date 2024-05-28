The Best-Selling $4 Trader Joe’s Candle That Shoppers Love Is Finally Back in Stock
It’s baaack! Trader Joe’s summer collection of Brazil nut-inspired products has officially landed once more in stores nationwide. The line includes a body scrub, body wash, lotion, and, of course, the famed candle that smells like a warm and nutty mix of salted caramel and pistachio. If you didn’t get your hands on one of these candles last year when they debuted, now’s the time to finally see what all the hype is about.
The creator behind the Trader Joe’s New Instagram account shared a video from their local Trader Joe’s, which has the entire Brazil Nut display stocked and ready to go. “Who is excited that these are back now???? Which ones are you getting??” they captioned the post.
“The freaking candle!!!!” one person commented on the post. Another wrote, “I just got some candles.” And they’re definitely worth stocking up on.
The Salted Caramel & Pistachio candle sells for just $3.99 per tin and offers about 20 hours of burn time. And like the rest of Trader Joe’s candles, it’s made with an all-natural wax blend and burns clean with a cotton wick. It smells similar to the Brazil Nut body products line, so it’s an ideal add-on for self-care days.
“It’s stylish, it’s summery, and, most importantly, it’s set to fill your space with that signature Salted Caramel & Pistachio scent you crave,” the Trader Joe’s website reads.
The Brazil Nut line (along with its matching pink reusable tote bag) never lasts very long in stores when it drops, so if you want to grab one (or 10) of these candles, then head to your nearest Trader Joe’s now before everything sells out. It’ll make your space feel tropical and warm — just in time for summer.