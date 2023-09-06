Trader Joe’s Leaked a New Holiday Candle, but You’ll Have to Wait for It
Trader Joe’s has truly mastered the art of scented candles. With blends like Peach Black Tea, Cedar Balsam, and Peony Blossom, it’s hard not to fall fast for every scent Trader Joe’s puts out — well, except for Tomato Leaf, which caused quite a stir on the internet when it came out in the spring (and then had an unrelated recall).
But chocolate- and pastry-lovers will be excited about the most recent arrival in the Trader Joe’s candle universe. Chocolate Croissant is on the horizon and, according to the first few reviews, it’s definitely a winner.
“It smells great,” this Reddit poster wrote in their caption. “Thought y’all would think it’s cool.”
Unfortunately, Chocolate Croissant isn’t available in stores yet. However, according to someone who works on the inside at Trader Joe’s, “This candle is on the master list of holiday items coming — it’s listed as being orderable on 11/13.”
The original poster said that the scent is “both buttery and chocolate” and the chocolate scent isn’t at all fake — “It smells just like chocolate!’ It’s pretty cool!!” the poster said.
If you can’t possibly wait until November, French fragrance brand Overose has a Pain au Chocolat candle that smells just like stepping into a Parisian boulangerie.
Like the rest of the candles Trader Joe’s sells, this one is made with a mix of soy wax, beeswax, and coconut oil and features a lead-free cotton wick, so you can feel good about burning this thing all day long.
With hype already building around this upcoming scent, you know it’s going to be a mad dash to see who can get one the quickest when it eventually hits shelves later in the fall. “This [will] be the next sold-out social media sensation,” one person commented on Reddit, and they’re right.
So keep your eyes peeled and your noses finely tuned for when Chocolate Croissant candles come to Trader Joe’s. You’ll definitely want to get your hands on one ahead of the holiday season.