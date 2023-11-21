There’s no official word from Trader Joe’s on whether or not these candles are limited-edition or will be available all season long, so you might want to head to your local store soon to snag one or two (or three) as quickly as you can, especially if you’re hosting for the holidays and want to greet your guests with the delicious scent of chocolate croissants.



But if you miss out the chance to stock up on the Trader Joe’s buttery candles, you can shop similar bakery-inspired scents with Target’s Milky Glass Spiced Gingerbread Cookie and Glass Jar Cinnamon Beignet Candle, both from the brand’s Threshold line. They’ll give you all the freshly baked feels with a fraction of the work.