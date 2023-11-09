Of course, Trader Joe’s also has plenty to offer human pet parents by way of Advent calendars. This year, shoppers have spotted six other calendars, which retail for just $1.29 apiece. With themes ranging from a Nutcracker boy band to a Christmas Tree farm, each calendar features 24 pieces of Trader Joe’s milk chocolate candy counting down to Christmas Day. Additionally, many of the calendars feature games to entertain kids and adults alike, such as a counting game and a Trader Joe’s-themed challenge urging you to find all the seasonal products listed on a “grocery list.”