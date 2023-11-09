Trader Joe’s Cat and Dog Advent Calendars Are Here to Pamper Your Pets
The holidays are all about celebrating with your loved ones, so why not involve your pets? Trader Joe’s certainly wants you to. This year, the beloved retailer’s hit Advent calendars include two specifically designed for the dogs and cats in your life.
Instagram content creators Trader Joe’s Geek (@traderjoesgeek) and Shannon (@traderjoesobsessed) called attention to the store’s latest Advent calendar additions in recent posts.
Each pet Advent calendar counts down to Christmas with 24 perforated windows, each of which holds a petite pouch holding treats in shapes ranging from fish to stars. The cat treats are made from 60% Atlantic salmon with 40% dried seaweed, while the dog treats are made from 60% smoked Scottish salmon with 40% sweet potato. Each calendar will set you back just $7.49.
Of course, Trader Joe’s also has plenty to offer human pet parents by way of Advent calendars. This year, shoppers have spotted six other calendars, which retail for just $1.29 apiece. With themes ranging from a Nutcracker boy band to a Christmas Tree farm, each calendar features 24 pieces of Trader Joe’s milk chocolate candy counting down to Christmas Day. Additionally, many of the calendars feature games to entertain kids and adults alike, such as a counting game and a Trader Joe’s-themed challenge urging you to find all the seasonal products listed on a “grocery list.”
Cat-lovers looking to fill their kitties’ stockings can also keep their eyes peeled for Trader Joe’s “Here, Kitty Kitty Cat Toy” (which retails for $0.89). It looks just like the felted wool garlands that Trader Joe’s sells heading into the holiday season, with the adorable addition of felted wool “mice” and “fish.” Whatever catches your eye, Trader Joe’s is clearly positioning itself as a new must-stop shop for pet-lovers.
