Trader Joe’s New “Cuddly Cactus” Is Kid- and Pet-Safe

Like regular cacti, the Cuddly Cactus only needs to be watered when the soil in the pot is completely dry. It needs a lot of bright light, so place it in the sunniest window in your home to keep it happy and healthy. Next time you’re at Trader Joe’s, pick up a Cuddly Cactus to finally fulfill your dream of being the proud parent of a cactus (without needing to fear the dreaded OUCH cry from those in your home who are a bit too curious for their own good).