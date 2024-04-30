Trader Joe’s Is Selling the “It” Plant of 2024 for Just $13
Grocery shopping at Trader Joe’s isn’t finished until you stop by the floral section — especially if seasonal plants are in stock. The “it” plant of 2024 is officially at the retailer, and this is your chance to add some lush greenery to your home.
That’s right — @trader.joes.plants spotted the beautiful Dracaena plant in stores for $13. Even though the plant is labeled as “premium foliage,” its spiky, narrow leaves easily distinguish it from other plants. And the best part is that it comes in a woven reed planter, which makes it so stylish in comparison to other plastic planters.
According to Bloomscape, an easy way to identify a Dracaena is by their long leaves that “grow outward and up from a central stalk, or cane.” Depending on the type, the low-maintenance houseplant thrives in direct sunlight or indirect low light and requires well-drained soil. Green thumb or not, this is a great plant to find during your next trip to Trader Joe’s!
In the photos by @trader.joes.plants, there appears to be at least three different plant varieties at Trader Joe’s, including Dracaena draco, Dracaena marginata, and Dracaena reflexa. Bloomscape’s website has detailed information about each plant’s appropriate level of water, soil, temperature, and light.
But if you have pets at home, it’s best to leave this plant at the store, because it’s toxic to cats and dogs. Here’s a list of plants that aren’t harmful to your pets, including ferns and spider plants.
If your local Trader Joe’s is sold out of the Dracaenas, Amazon has a good deal on a two-pack of the yellow and green plants for $20. A reviewer shared that they order “almost everything for [their] garden online and these Dracaena spikes are by far the best live plants [they’ve] ever received.”
During your next trip to Trader Joe’s, bring a Dracaena home, and don’t forget to pick up a bundle of filler flowers to brighten up your space while you’re at it.