Trader Joe’s “Gorgeous” $8 Plant Find Looks So Fancy (and It’s Pink!)
Whenever I make my weekly grocery run, stopping by Trader Joe’s plant section is a must. In addition to selling all of the standard flower bouquets, the popular grocery chain’s constantly rotating selection of greenery means that you never know when you could find a stunning, one-of-a-kind plant. For example, if you head to the store right now you might just walk out with a gorgeous pink euphorbia plant for just $7.99.
Instagram creator Alex (@traderjoesnew) shared the find in a recent post featuring several snapshots of the flowering plants. “How perfect are these beautiful plants 🪴 and only $7.99,” she wrote.
“These are gorgeous 😍😍😍😍,” one Instagram user commented.
“They are so stunning!” another commenter wrote.
Although they might not look it at first glance, euphorbias are actually a flowering succulent variety, and succulents are incredibly easy to take care of (once you know what type of care they require).
Known for their toughness, euphorbia plants are suitable for both indoor and outdoor planting, as long as they get six to eight hours of daily direct sunlight and are planted when soil temperatures have warmed to at least 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
Although your plant will go dormant in the winter, you should be rewarded with more fresh pink blooms when the weather warms up again. Plus, they’re great for warding off pesky deer!
When it comes to caring for your euphorbia plant, you should plant it in a pot with good drainage, as they’re notoriously sensitive to overly damp soil. As long as you water it whenever the top few inches of soil are totally dry, you should be good to go.
If I were you, I’d get to Trader Joe’s as quickly as you can — you won’t want to miss your chance to get your hands on these gorgeous pink plants, and they’re bound to sell out fast.