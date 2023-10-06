Snatch Up Trader Joe’s $9 Fall Candle Trio Before It Sells Out
With average temperatures in the United States still hovering in the 70s well into October, experiencing the blustery coziness of autumn can take some extra effort. One of my personal favorite ways to get into the fall spirit regardless of what’s happening outside is by enjoying a seasonal candle (think: notes of pumpkin, fresh apples, cinnamon, and the like). There’s even science behind it — a recent study found that scents can evoke strong emotional reactions.
That being said, you don’t have to spend over $20 on a single candle to get into the autumn spirit. In fact, you can find plenty of fall scents at your local Trader Joe’s, which is currently selling a three-pack of seasonally-themed candles.
Instagram content creator Trader Joe’s Geek (@traderjoesgeek) recently showed off the find in an October 4 Instagram post. The brand’s Scented Candle Tin Trio consists of three-ounce candles in three different scents: Autumn Leaves, Maple Sugar, and Spiced Chai.
“This year, let the trio warm up your fall evenings,” the official product description reads. “It’s one of the most terrific trifectas of autumnal aromas we’ve ever sniffed. But buyer, be warned: supply of these limited edition luminaries won’t last long, so if our Scented Candles really light you up, head to your neighborhood Trader Joe’s today!”
“This immediately went into my cart,” Trader Joe’s Geek captioned the post. “What about you?”
Judging from the comments, many shoppers agreed.
“Will definitely buy it once I’m moved and settled!” one Instagram user wrote.
“Perfect gift to put in stocking stuffers,” another commenter said.
If you can’t find the candles at your local Trader Joe’s, Yankee Candle has a ton of seasonal candles that are just $5. Plus, there’s a current promotion of buy two candles and get two more for free, so you might want to stock up!
Buy: Yankee Candle Mini Single Candle in Autumn Daydream, $5