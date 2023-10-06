Snatch Up Trader Joe’s $9 Fall Candle Trio Before It Sells Out

With average temperatures in the United States still hovering in the 70s well into October, experiencing the blustery coziness of autumn can take some extra effort. One of my personal favorite ways to get into the fall spirit regardless of what’s happening outside is by enjoying a seasonal candle (think: notes of pumpkin, fresh apples, cinnamon, and the like). There’s even science behind it — a recent study found that scents can evoke strong emotional reactions.



That being said, you don’t have to spend over $20 on a single candle to get into the autumn spirit. In fact, you can find plenty of fall scents at your local Trader Joe’s, which is currently selling a three-pack of seasonally-themed candles.