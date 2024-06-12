Trader Joe’s Is Selling a “Super Cute” Summer Find for Just $6
Something about a bright gingham print immediately screams summer to me, whether it’s with a picnic blanket, a sundress, or, in Trader Joe’s case, household essentials. New for summer 2024, the beloved grocery chain is selling an adorable two-pack of gingham cloths that are perfect for all your summer needs.
TikTok content creator Trader Joe’s Talia (@traderjoestalia) highlighted the find in a June 7 video rounding up tons of recent Trader Joe’s additions, calling the cloth sets “just classic-looking.”
The store’s cotton picnic cloths measure 18 inches by 24 inches, and come in red, blue, and yellow gingham varieties, so you can pick your favorite of those colors or grab a full set for you and your friends while supplies last. And I don’t know about you, but nothing looks and feels more like summer than these cloth colorways being used alongside the perfect summer dinner plate that includes a juicy cheeseburger, side of coleslaw, and an ear of corn.
You won’t have to worry about the sets falling apart after a few washes. According to the official product description, Trader Joe’s Cotton Picnic Cloths were woven and hand-finished by Tunisian suppliers using 100% cotton. As a result, Trader Joe’s claims they’ll “only grow softer every time you wash them.”
“While we’re especially excited about their prospects at a picnic, cookout, or barbecue, they’re equally excellent as an everyday, all-purpose kitchen towel, too,” the description adds. The packs sell for $5.99 each.
If you’re interested in adding a bit more gingham to your kitchen this summer, run, don’t walk to Trader Joe’s before these cloth sets fly off shelves for the season. If the popularity of Trader Joe’s mini tote bags earlier this year (and the popularity of the mini Trader Joe’s insulated bags that just dropped) are any indication, this new addition to the store’s homewares section is bound to sell out quick.