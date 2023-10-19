Trader Joe’s Has a New Honey-Infused Moisturizer Duo for $8
A routine trip to Trader Joe’s can leave you with a cart full of groceries, seasonal planters, bundles of flowers, and even skincare products. After spending some time in the health and beauty aisle, you may pick up some of their well-known items, such as the marula facial oil or ultra hydrating gel moisturizer, or you’ll glance at their variety of tea tree oil-infused products. Since most of these products are under $15, it can be a relief to stock up on skincare at the grocery store over a crowded Ulta or Sephora.
Now that it’s fall, your skin might be adjusting to the change in temperature and become increasingly dry — and you’ll want to take care of that quickly before it’s winter. Fortunately, Trader Joe’s has released another moisturizer that might catch your eye, and it’s an affordable dupe of a popular brand.
The Honey Hydration Day & Night Cream Duo ($7.99) is a two-pack set of honey-infused day and night moisturizers that is apparently “all about hydration,” according to the item’s description. Customers can expect the product to receive “sweet, skin-softening benefits of high-end honey skincare, minus the not-so-sweet, high-end price tag,” which sounds delightful if you’ve invested some serious money in different skincare products.
To keep your face hydrated during the day, the hyaluronic acid, aloe leaf juice, and arnica & chamomile flower extracts are found in the lightweight day cream. For the mega-moisturizing night cream, shea butter, sweet almond oil, and sea buckthorn are working together to ensure that you stay moisturized while you’re sleeping. Since the stacked ingredients are similar to the Farmacy’s bestselling Honey Haven Kit, customers have confirmed that this Trader Joe’s dupe might be worth the buy.
Skincare product developers and dermatologists have also thoroughly reviewed the product and its list of ingredients, so you can get a professional opinion on the hydrating duo before you toss it into your shopping cart.
If you’re curious to see what all of the buzz is about, keep an eye out for the honeycomb-inspired, hexagonal glass jars at your local Trader Joe’s.