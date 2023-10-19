Trader Joe’s Has a New Honey-Infused Moisturizer Duo for $8

A routine trip to Trader Joe’s can leave you with a cart full of groceries, seasonal planters, bundles of flowers, and even skincare products. After spending some time in the health and beauty aisle, you may pick up some of their well-known items, such as the marula facial oil or ultra hydrating gel moisturizer, or you’ll glance at their variety of tea tree oil-infused products. Since most of these products are under $15, it can be a relief to stock up on skincare at the grocery store over a crowded Ulta or Sephora.