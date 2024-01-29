This $8 Lip Mask Duo at Trader Joe’s Is a Super Affordable Laneige Dupe
Let’s be honest — it’s hard to maintain moisturized lips in the winter, even if you religiously apply lip balm. It’s disheartening to continuously spend money on lip products that won’t fully hydrate your lips, but this pink-and-red prize at Trader Joe’s might be the solution to your problem.
The Chocolate Berry Lip Mask Duo has arrived at Trader Joe’s ahead of Valentine’s Day, and you’re going to swoon over the combination of these two scents. Thanks to shea butter, coconut oil, cocoa seed butter, and raspberry seed oil, the moisturizing formula is a lifesaver for this winter, and your lips will thank you.
Judging from the item’s size and overnight healing capabilities, this is an affordable dupe for the popular Laneige lip sleeping mask, which is priced at $25. Although the highly rated product is worth the purchase, it’s nice that the Trader Joe’s dupe will get you two for under $10.
According to the product’s description, the lip masks are fit for everyday use, and they’ll be convenient to toss in your bag “to soothe chapped lips or add a boost of clear shine.” Because Trader Joe’s suggests gifting this for a “special someone” in your life, you could always sneak one of these masks into a Valentine’s Day basket with one of the store’s adorable animal planters.
The lip mask duo is only available for a limited time, so be sure to visit Trader Joe’s ASAP before this sells out as quickly as the store’s popular Brazil Nut Body Butter. After one sleep with this product, you can literally kiss dehydrated lips away.